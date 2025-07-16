New Analyst Forecast: $ON Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ON. Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 65.0 for ON.

$ON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Pradeep Ramani from UBS set a target price of $55.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $72.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 06/18/2025

$ON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.

$ON Insider Trading Activity

$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037.

$ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

