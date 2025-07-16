New Analyst Forecast: $ON Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ON. Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 65.0 for ON.
$ON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/16/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025
- Pradeep Ramani from UBS set a target price of $55.0 on 07/07/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $72.0 on 06/26/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 06/18/2025
$ON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.
$ON Insider Trading Activity
$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037.
$ON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 5,382,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,001,148
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,982,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,057,487
- FMR LLC removed 2,809,954 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,337,028
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,527,391 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,839,539
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,169,687 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,284,564
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,070,529 shares (+2735.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,249,825
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,875,514 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,314,664
