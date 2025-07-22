New Analyst Forecast: $AS Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AS. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 45.0 for AS.

$AS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $45.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $42.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 John Kernan from TD Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 05/21/2025

$AS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $AS stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

