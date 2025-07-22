New Analyst Forecast: $AS Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AS. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 45.0 for AS.
$AS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $45.0 on 07/22/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 06/26/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $42.0 on 05/21/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 05/21/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/21/2025
- John Kernan from TD Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 05/21/2025
$AS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $AS stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,429,509 shares (+770.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,670,775
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,354,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,931,374
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,101,821 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,181,675
- FIL LTD added 2,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,796,500
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,620,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,313,666
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,408,381 shares (+14640.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,646,024
- WT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,328,695 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $51,500,218
