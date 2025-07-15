New Analyst Forecast: $FOR Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOR. Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a price target of 30.0 for FOR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FOR forecast page.

$FOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ryan Gilbert from BTIG set a target price of $29.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 01/23/2025

$FOR Insider Trading Activity

$FOR insiders have traded $FOR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY W OXLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 9,263 shares for an estimated $199,868 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH PARMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $99,119.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $FOR stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.