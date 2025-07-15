New Analyst Forecast: $FOR Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOR. Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a price target of 30.0 for FOR.
$FOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ryan Gilbert from BTIG set a target price of $29.0 on 04/21/2025
- Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 01/28/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 01/23/2025
$FOR Insider Trading Activity
$FOR insiders have traded $FOR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY W OXLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 9,263 shares for an estimated $199,868 and 0 sales.
- ELIZABETH PARMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $99,119.
$FOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $FOR stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 325,674 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,884,748
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 319,326 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,750,551
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 164,753 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,482,878
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 129,000 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,727,060
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 112,109 shares (+238.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,369,984
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 105,361 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,227,331
- MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC removed 104,311 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,205,134
