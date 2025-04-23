New Analyst Forecast: $A Given $116.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $A. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 116.0 for A.
$A Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $A stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
$A Insider Trading Activity
$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008
- PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $286,650
- RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691
- DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844
$A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,147,040 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,773,353
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,549,130 shares (+498.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,110,124
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,524,134 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,752,161
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,125,066 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,141,366
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,118,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,287,232
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 724,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,384,140
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 682,837 shares (+300.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,732,322
