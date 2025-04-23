New Analyst Forecast: $A Given $116.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $A. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 116.0 for A.

$A Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $A stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$A Insider Trading Activity

$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008

PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $286,650

RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691

DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844

$A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

