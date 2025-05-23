New Analyst Forecast: $ONTO Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONTO. Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a price target of 110.0 for ONTO.

$ONTO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONTO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ONTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $135.0 on 05/04/2025

on 05/04/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 03/28/2025

$ONTO Insider Trading Activity

$ONTO insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763 .

. SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,065 shares for an estimated $209,895.

$ONTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ONTO stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

