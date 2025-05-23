New Analyst Forecast: $ONTO Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONTO. Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a price target of 110.0 for ONTO.
$ONTO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONTO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ONTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/20/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $135.0 on 05/04/2025
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 03/28/2025
$ONTO Insider Trading Activity
$ONTO insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763.
- SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,065 shares for an estimated $209,895.
$ONTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ONTO stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,515,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,848,543
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 586,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,192,240
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 464,265 shares (+86.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,333,915
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 421,165 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,104,161
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 345,623 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,937,894
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 306,748 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,220,802
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 301,497 shares (+4336.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,583,645
