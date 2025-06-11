New Analyst Forecast: $GIS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GIS. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GIS.

$GIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIS forecast page.

$GIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $68.0 on 12/19/2024

$GIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR TINA SMITH sold up to $250,000 on 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GIS Insider Trading Activity

$GIS insiders have traded $GIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY L HARMENING (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold 11,379 shares for an estimated $739,635

PAUL JOSEPH GALLAGHER (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,041 shares for an estimated $67,144

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 606 institutional investors add shares of $GIS stock to their portfolio, and 953 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.