New Analyst Forecast: $GIS Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GIS. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GIS.

$GIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

$GIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/24/2025
  • Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $68.0 on 12/19/2024

$GIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GIS Insider Trading Activity

$GIS insiders have traded $GIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY L HARMENING (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold 11,379 shares for an estimated $739,635
  • PAUL JOSEPH GALLAGHER (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,041 shares for an estimated $67,144

$GIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 606 institutional investors add shares of $GIS stock to their portfolio, and 953 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

