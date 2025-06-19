New Analyst Forecast: $GILD Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GILD. Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 135.0 for GILD.
$GILD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/18/2025
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025
$GILD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/07 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$GILD Insider Trading Activity
$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 312,785 shares for an estimated $31,570,576.
- JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,000 shares for an estimated $3,341,073.
- DANIEL PATRICK O'DAY (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,104,192.
$GILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 934 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 1,008 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 18,223,410 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,933,090
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 18,158,461 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,034,655,555
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 11,156,382 shares (+314.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,250,072,603
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,300,040 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $930,019,482
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,470,737 shares (+97.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $612,996,080
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,251,269 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $476,354,691
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 3,589,218 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,171,876
