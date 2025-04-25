New Analyst Forecast: $GILD Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GILD. Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 125.0 for GILD.
$GILD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025
- Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024
$GILD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.
$GILD Insider Trading Activity
$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531.
- MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498.
- JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355
- JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400
$GILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 818 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,487,673 shares (+145.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,746,355
- FMR LLC added 7,157,113 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $661,102,527
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,653,075 shares (+723.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,174,537
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,566 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $447,307,821
- AMUNDI removed 4,596,188 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $424,549,885
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,853,443 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,942,529
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,857,063 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,906,909
