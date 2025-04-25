New Analyst Forecast: $GILD Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GILD. Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 125.0 for GILD.

$GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 818 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

