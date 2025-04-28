New Analyst Forecast: $GIL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GIL. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GIL.
$GIL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GIL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIL forecast page.
$GIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $GIL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWNING WEST LP removed 4,004,254 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,400,150
- FMR LLC removed 3,015,811 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,893,907
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 1,588,071 shares (+604.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,718,740
- JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD removed 1,555,263 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,175,124
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,504,700 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,796,135
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,300,121 shares (+276.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,170,693
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,022,695 shares (+545.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,117,799
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.