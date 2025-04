New Analyst Forecast: $GIL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GIL. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GIL.

$GIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$GIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $GIL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

