New Analyst Forecast: $GIB/A Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GIB/A. Stephanie Price from CIBC set a price target of 180.0 for GIB/A.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GIB/A, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIB/A forecast page.

$GIB/A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GIB/A recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GIB/A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephanie Price from CIBC set a target price of $180.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Divya Goyal from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $192.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Daniel Chan from TD Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $190.0 on 01/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.