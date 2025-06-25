New Analyst Forecast: $GH Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GH. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GH.

$GH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GH forecast page.

$GH Insider Trading Activity

$GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIRALI TALASAZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $11,910,935 .

. KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,621 .

. IAN T CLARK sold 6,672 shares for an estimated $322,818

MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,677 shares for an estimated $178,752 .

. MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $166,010 .

. MYRTLE S POTTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,652 shares for an estimated $131,798.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $GH stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.