New Analyst Forecast: $GFS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GFS.
$GFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GFS stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,721,153 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,674,675
- MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 2,250,000 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,547,499
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 1,172,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,297,685
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,059,471 shares (+384.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,461,900
- UBS GROUP AG added 973,310 shares (+278.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,764,732
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 923,149 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,612,323
- MORGAN STANLEY added 777,698 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,371,021
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.