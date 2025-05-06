Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GFS Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GFS.

$GFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GFS stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 3,721,153 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,674,675
  • MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 2,250,000 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,547,499
  • ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 1,172,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,297,685
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,059,471 shares (+384.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,461,900
  • UBS GROUP AG added 973,310 shares (+278.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,764,732
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 923,149 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,612,323
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 777,698 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,371,021

