New Analyst Forecast: $GFL Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFL. Kevin Chiang from GFL Environmental set a price target of 75.0 for GFL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GFL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GFL forecast page.

$GFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Chiang from GFL Environmental set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025

$GFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $GFL stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.