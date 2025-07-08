New Analyst Forecast: $GFL Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFL. Kevin Chiang from GFL Environmental set a price target of 75.0 for GFL.
$GFL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Chiang from GFL Environmental set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025
$GFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $GFL stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 8,915,854 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $430,724,906
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 8,441,576 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,812,536
- FMR LLC added 7,350,629 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,108,886
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,102,663 shares (+87.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,579,649
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,068,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,908,075
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,294,570 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,540,676
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,224,789 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,169,556
