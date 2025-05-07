New Analyst Forecast: $GFL Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFL. Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a price target of 56.0 for GFL.
$GFL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $56.0 on 05/05/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $56.0 on 04/16/2025
$GFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GFL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,751,618 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,557,065
- FMR LLC added 2,506,021 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,618,175
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,824,587 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,267,104
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,215,337 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,131,109
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,156,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,504,942
- PARALEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,540,000
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 754,240 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,593,849
