New Analyst Forecast: $GFF Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFF. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GFF.

$GFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

$GFF Insider Trading Activity

$GFF insiders have traded $GFF stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD J KRAMER (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 315,453 shares for an estimated $23,380,430 .

. ROBERT F MEHMEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,609 shares for an estimated $2,547,753 .

. BRIAN G HARRIS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,540 shares for an estimated $1,531,350 .

. SETH L. KAPLAN (Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,666 shares for an estimated $1,047,862 .

. LOUIS J. GRABOWSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $847,271 .

. KEVIN F SULLIVAN sold 9,222 shares for an estimated $696,261

W. CHRISTOPHER DURBOROW (Vice President & CAO) sold 5,170 shares for an estimated $415,564

JAMES W SIGHT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,020 shares for an estimated $389,857 .

. VICTOR EUGENE RENUART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $380,070

SAMANTA HEGEDUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,331 shares for an estimated $347,341 .

. CHERYL L TURNBULL sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $242,400

JEROME L COBEN sold 2,052 shares for an estimated $156,649

$GFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $GFF stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

