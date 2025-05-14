New Analyst Forecast: $GEV Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEV. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $GEV.

$GEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEV forecast page.

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $370.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $440.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $445.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 An analyst from New Street set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $351.0 on 12/02/2024

$GEV Insider Trading Activity

$GEV insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 969 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 777 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.