New Analyst Forecast: $GEV Given $445.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEV. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 445.0 for GEV.

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $333.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $445.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 An analyst from New Street set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $351.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $324.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 10/21/2024

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

