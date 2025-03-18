New Analyst Forecast: $GEV Given $445.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEV. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 445.0 for GEV.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEV forecast page.
$GEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $333.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $445.0 on 03/18/2025
- An analyst from New Street set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $351.0 on 12/02/2024
- Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $324.0 on 10/24/2024
- Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 10/21/2024
$GEV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,803,930 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,224,806,694
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,540,221 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,164,484,893
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,994,660 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,033,513
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,104,243 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $692,148,649
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,720,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,801,045
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,638,606 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,986,671
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,415,599 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,632,979
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.