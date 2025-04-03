Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GEV Given $440.0 Price Target

April 03, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEV. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 440.0 for GEV.

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $352.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $440.0 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $445.0 on 03/18/2025
  • An analyst from New Street set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $351.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024
  • Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $324.0 on 10/24/2024

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 892 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

