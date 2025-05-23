New Analyst Forecast: $GES Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GES. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GES.
$GES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $GES stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,728,666 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,206,332
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 776,182 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,592,334
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 744,684 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,243,651
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 588,909 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,519,222
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 573,776 shares (+159.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,351,700
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 553,568 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,127,997
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 537,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,954,774
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.