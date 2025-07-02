New Analyst Forecast: $GENI Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GENI. Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a price target of 13.0 for GENI.

$GENI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GENI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GENI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

$GENI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $GENI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

