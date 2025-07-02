New Analyst Forecast: $GENI Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GENI. Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a price target of 13.0 for GENI.
$GENI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GENI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GENI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/30/2025
- An analyst from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025
$GENI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $GENI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,124,071 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,281,950
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD removed 3,346,297 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,496,432
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 2,825,129 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,279,541
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,601,453 shares (+1579.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,040,544
- GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 2,086,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,888,017
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,076,590 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,786,665
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,569,716 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,712,857
