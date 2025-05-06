New Analyst Forecast: $GEHC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEHC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GEHC.

$GEHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEHC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

$GEHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GEHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025

Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $97.0 on 11/15/2024

$GEHC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEHC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$GEHC Insider Trading Activity

$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338

GEORGE A. NEWCOMB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,080

PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867

$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

