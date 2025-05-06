New Analyst Forecast: $GEHC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEHC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GEHC.
$GEHC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEHC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024
$GEHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GEHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $97.0 on 11/15/2024
$GEHC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEHC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$GEHC Insider Trading Activity
$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338
- GEORGE A. NEWCOMB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,080
- PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867
$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ELECTRIC CO removed 13,281,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,038,332,190
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,058,206 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,090,545
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,608,066 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,898,599
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,506,417 shares (+107.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,951,681
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,415,990 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,882,098
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 2,401,049 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,714,010
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,333,786 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,455,389
