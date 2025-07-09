New Analyst Forecast: $GEHC Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEHC. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 89.0 for GEHC.
$GEHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GEHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $89.0 on 07/09/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $78.0 on 05/06/2025
- Graham Doyle from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 05/05/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $89.0 on 05/01/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $88.0 on 04/23/2025
$GEHC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEHC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$GEHC Insider Trading Activity
$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE A. NEWCOMB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,080
$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 9,636,936 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $777,797,104
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,428,164 shares (+1316.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $518,817,116
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 4,572,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,036,951
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,198,337 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,137,779
- SURGOCAP PARTNERS LP removed 2,241,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,871,110
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,237,000 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,548,270
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,844,743 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,889,207
