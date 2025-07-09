New Analyst Forecast: $GEHC Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEHC. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 89.0 for GEHC.

$GEHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GEHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $89.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $78.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graham Doyle from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $89.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $88.0 on 04/23/2025

$GEHC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEHC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$GEHC Insider Trading Activity

$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE A. NEWCOMB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,080

$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

