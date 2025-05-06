New Analyst Forecast: $GDYN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDYN. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GDYN.

$GDYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDYN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GDYN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDYN forecast page.

$GDYN Insider Trading Activity

$GDYN insiders have traded $GDYN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD LIVSCHITZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 490,155 shares for an estimated $9,540,809 .

. ANIL DORADLA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $665,840 .

. YURY GRYZLOV (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,043 shares for an estimated $264,697.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $GDYN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.