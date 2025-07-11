New Analyst Forecast: $GDOT Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDOT. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 12.0 for GDOT.
$GDOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDOT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GDOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025
$GDOT Insider Trading Activity
$GDOT insiders have traded $GDOT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTIAN DEVIN RUPPEL (interim President) sold 10,189 shares for an estimated $112,079
$GDOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $GDOT stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,478,028 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,914,556
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 970,896 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,194,362
- STATE STREET CORP removed 833,754 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,036,883
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 743,318 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,273,603
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 636,067 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,368,405
- INVESCO LTD. removed 626,619 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,288,664
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 606,772 shares (+519.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,121,155
