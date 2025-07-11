New Analyst Forecast: $GDOT Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDOT. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 12.0 for GDOT.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDOT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GDOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025

$GDOT Insider Trading Activity

$GDOT insiders have traded $GDOT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN DEVIN RUPPEL (interim President) sold 10,189 shares for an estimated $112,079

$GDOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $GDOT stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

