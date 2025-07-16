New Analyst Forecast: $GDEN Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDEN. Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a price target of 34.0 for GDEN.

$GDEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GDEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jordan Bender from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $37.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $40.0 on 02/28/2025

$GDEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GDEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$GDEN Insider Trading Activity

$GDEN insiders have traded $GDEN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE L II SARTINI (EVP of Operations) sold 23,979 shares for an estimated $620,336

$GDEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $GDEN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

