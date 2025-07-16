New Analyst Forecast: $GDEN Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDEN. Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a price target of 34.0 for GDEN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GDEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDEN forecast page.
$GDEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GDEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 04/17/2025
- Jordan Bender from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $37.0 on 02/28/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $40.0 on 02/28/2025
$GDEN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GDEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GDEN Insider Trading Activity
$GDEN insiders have traded $GDEN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BLAKE L II SARTINI (EVP of Operations) sold 23,979 shares for an estimated $620,336
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GDEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $GDEN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 434,767 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,473,501
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 342,086 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,027,649
- 1060 CAPITAL, LLC added 230,000 shares (+328.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,069,700
- HILL PATH CAPITAL LP removed 212,500 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,607,875
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 152,805 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,032,523
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 143,673 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,791,530
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 143,655 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,791,055
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.