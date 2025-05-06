New Analyst Forecast: $GDDY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GDDY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GDDY.

$GDDY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDDY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$GDDY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDDY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GDDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $206.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $230.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $250.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 12/04/2024

$GDDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GDDY stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/01, 01/07.

on 04/01, 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 6 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$GDDY Insider Trading Activity

$GDDY insiders have traded $GDDY stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MCCAFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 81,144 shares for an estimated $14,629,812 .

. AMANPAL SINGH BHUTANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,803 shares for an estimated $4,805,261 .

. JARED F. SINE (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,683 shares for an estimated $1,918,831 .

. ROGER CHEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,131,960 .

. BRIAN SHARPLES has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $667,425 .

. PHONTIP PALITWANON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,004 shares for an estimated $586,679.

$GDDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $GDDY stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

