New Analyst Forecast: $GCT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GCT. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GCT.
$GCT Insider Trading Activity
$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056
- XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618.
- MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 376,083 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,340,378
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 338,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,806,316
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 221,186 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,140,841
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 177,108 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,514,933
- WT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 122,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,259,440
- HARVEST FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD removed 120,000 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,704,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 114,408 shares (+377.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,624,593
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.