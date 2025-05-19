New Analyst Forecast: $GCT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GCT. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GCT.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

