New Analyst Forecast: $GBTG Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GBTG. Stephen Ju from UBS set a price target of 10.0 for GBTG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GBTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBTG forecast page.

$GBTG Insider Trading Activity

$GBTG insiders have traded $GBTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GREGORY OHARA sold 517,130 shares for an estimated $4,126,697

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GBTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $GBTG stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.