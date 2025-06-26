New Analyst Forecast: $GBCI Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GBCI. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $GBCI.
$GBCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,187,895 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,748,716
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 964,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,659,343
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 916,309 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,519,183
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 630,109 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,863,419
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 604,305 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,722,367
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 462,046 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,431,674
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 337,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,937,162
