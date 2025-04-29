New Analyst Forecast: $GBCI Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GBCI. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 45.0 for GBCI.

$GBCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GBCI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

