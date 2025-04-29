Stocks
GBCI

New Analyst Forecast: $GBCI Given $45.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GBCI. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 45.0 for GBCI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GBCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBCI forecast page.

$GBCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GBCI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • COOKE & BIELER LP removed 1,017,420 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,094,832
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 916,163 shares (+4600.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,009,705
  • UBS GROUP AG added 589,299 shares (+620.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,594,595
  • STATE STREET CORP added 493,000 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,758,460
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 463,835 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,293,793
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 286,882 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,407,214
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 242,414 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,174,031

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GBCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.