New Analyst Forecast: $GATX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GATX. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GATX.
$GATX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GATX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GATX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GATX forecast page.
$GATX Insider Trading Activity
$GATX insiders have traded $GATX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIYI ADEDOYIN (SVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,867 shares for an estimated $978,561.
- ROBERT ZMUDKA (Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $786,395.
- JOHN SBRAGIA (SVP, Engineering and Quality) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $349,947
- JEFFERY R. YOUNG (SVP, Chief Tax Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 297 shares for an estimated $48,895.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GATX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GATX stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 339,262 shares (+2826.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,572,039
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 185,321 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,717,342
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 118,306 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,332,697
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 118,029 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,289,773
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 98,189 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,215,367
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 84,292 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,061,888
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 77,437 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,999,637
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.