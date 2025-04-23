New Analyst Forecast: $GATX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GATX. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GATX.

$GATX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GATX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

$GATX Insider Trading Activity

$GATX insiders have traded $GATX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIYI ADEDOYIN (SVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,867 shares for an estimated $978,561 .

. ROBERT ZMUDKA (Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $786,395 .

. JOHN SBRAGIA (SVP, Engineering and Quality) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $349,947

JEFFERY R. YOUNG (SVP, Chief Tax Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 297 shares for an estimated $48,895.

$GATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GATX stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

