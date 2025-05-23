New Analyst Forecast: $GAP Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GAP. Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a price target of 29.0 for GAP.

$GAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $29.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025

$GAP Insider Trading Activity

$GAP insiders have traded $GAP stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SYDNEY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $13,034,893 .

. ROBERT J FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $12,901,950 .

. JOHN J FISHER sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $6,044,775

KATRINA O'CONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 184,379 shares for an estimated $4,187,682 .

. MARK BREITBARD (President & CEO, Gap Brand) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,919 shares for an estimated $2,118,590 .

. CHRIS BLAKESLEE (President & CEO, Athleta) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,990 shares for an estimated $1,321,816 .

. HORACIO BARBEITO (President & CEO, Old Navy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,995 shares for an estimated $824,177 .

. SARAH GILLIGAN (Chief Sup Chn & Transform Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,091 shares for an estimated $729,842 .

. JULIE GRUBER (Chief Legal&Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,423 shares for an estimated $87,807 .

. ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $74,464

