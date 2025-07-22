New Analyst Forecast: $GAP Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GAP. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 26.0 for GAP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GAP forecast page.

$GAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $26.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 05/19/2025

$GAP Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GAP Data Alerts

$GAP insiders have traded $GAP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK BREITBARD (President & CEO, Gap Brand) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,919 shares for an estimated $2,118,590 .

. KATRINA O'CONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 96,822 shares for an estimated $1,959,129 .

. HORACIO BARBEITO (President & CEO, Old Navy) sold 40,764 shares for an estimated $818,288

SARAH GILLIGAN (Chief Sup Chn & Transform Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,091 shares for an estimated $729,842 .

. CHRIS BLAKESLEE (President & CEO, Athleta) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,282 shares for an estimated $533,070 .

. JULIE GRUBER (Chief Legal&Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,423 shares for an estimated $87,807 .

. ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $74,464

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.