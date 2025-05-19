Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GAIN Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GAIN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GAIN.

$GAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $GAIN stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 135,324 shares (+157.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,807,928
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 121,906 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,628,664
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 105,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,404,750
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 47,165 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $630,124
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,407 shares (+149.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $619,997
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 45,778 shares (+259.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $611,594
  • MELIA WEALTH LLC added 44,377 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $592,876

