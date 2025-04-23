New Analyst Forecast: $FWRG Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWRG. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 24.0 for FWRG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FWRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWRG forecast page.
$FWRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $21.0 on 03/11/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024
$FWRG Insider Trading Activity
$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
- INTERNATIONAL GPE VIII-I LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
- PARTNERS GPE VIII LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
- CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) sold 42,039 shares for an estimated $706,675
- H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698
- JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539
- MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560
- ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827
- LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776
- JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. removed 8,000,000 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,880,000
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,100,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,095,087
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 958,417 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,836,140
- UBS GROUP AG added 868,574 shares (+5238.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,164,162
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 833,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,505,628
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 684,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,732,124
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 615,511 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,454,659
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.