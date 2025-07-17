New Analyst Forecast: $FWRG Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWRG. Dan Levy from Barclays set a price target of 21.0 for FWRG.

$FWRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $22.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 05/07/2025

$FWRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FWRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$FWRG Insider Trading Activity

$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $66,150,000

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,731 shares for an estimated $2,129,439 .

. CHARLES JEMLEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $247,500

H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698

JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539

MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560

ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827

LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776

JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742

$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

