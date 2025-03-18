New Analyst Forecast: $FWONK Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWONK. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 96.0 for FWONK.

$FWONK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FWONK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $96.0 on 03/16/2025

on 03/16/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Ryan Gravett from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 10/17/2024

$FWONK Insider Trading Activity

$FWONK insiders have traded $FWONK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWONK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY B MAFFEI (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,463 shares for an estimated $2,536,732 .

. RENEE L WILM (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold 19,202 shares for an estimated $1,512,733

BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,105 shares for an estimated $814,875 .

. ANDREA L WONG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,916 shares for an estimated $391,054.

$FWONK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $FWONK stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

