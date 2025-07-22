New Analyst Forecast: $FWONK Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWONK. Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a price target of 120.0 for FWONK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FWONK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWONK forecast page.

$FWONK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FWONK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $109.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Steven Cahill from Wells Fargo set a target price of $87.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $121.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $107.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $108.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $96.0 on 03/17/2025

$FWONK Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FWONK Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $FWONK stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWONK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/26, 05/28.

on 06/26, 05/28. SENATOR JOHN W. HICKENLOOPER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 05/09 and 3 sales worth up to $650,000 on 05/09, 03/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FWONK Insider Trading Activity

$FWONK insiders have traded $FWONK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWONK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHASE CAREY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $14,367,895 .

. RENEE L WILM (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold 66,510 shares for an estimated $6,334,977

BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $904,447

ANDREA L WONG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,585 shares for an estimated $146,015 .

. MALCOLM IAN GRANT GILCHRIST sold 1,303 shares for an estimated $123,512

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FWONK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $FWONK stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.