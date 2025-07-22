New Analyst Forecast: $FWONA Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWONA. Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a price target of 110.0 for FWONA.
$FWONA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWONA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 07/22/2025
- Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $102.0 on 06/12/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $83.0 on 02/24/2025
$FWONA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $FWONA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 551,164 shares (+746.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,903,331
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 198,221 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,149,064
- FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 175,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,327,069
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 129,334 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,536,840
- KONTIKI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD. removed 125,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,204,524
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 104,311 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,498,217
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 66,303 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $6,296,132
