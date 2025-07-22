New Analyst Forecast: $FWONA Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWONA. Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a price target of 110.0 for FWONA.

$FWONA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWONA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $102.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $83.0 on 02/24/2025

$FWONA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $FWONA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

