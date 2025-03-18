New Analyst Forecast: $FVR Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FVR. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 19.0 for FVR.

$FVR Insider Trading Activity

$FVR insiders have traded $FVR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. ALYESKA has made 6 purchases buying 810,810 shares for an estimated $15,494,579 and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated $18,480,080 .

and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated . STEPHEN PRESTON (Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Pres) has made 2 purchases buying 9,892 shares for an estimated $183,279 and 1 sale selling 3,540 shares for an estimated $66,268.

