Stocks
FUTU

New Analyst Forecast: $FUTU Given $176.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUTU. Jiong Shao from Barclays set a price target of 176.0 for FUTU.

$FUTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUTU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FUTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.95.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Emma Xu from B of A Securities set a target price of $143.9 on 06/11/2025
  • Charles Zhou from UBS set a target price of $136.0 on 03/17/2025
  • Katherine Lei from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 03/14/2025

$FUTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $FUTU stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

