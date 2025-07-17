New Analyst Forecast: $FUTU Given $176.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUTU. Jiong Shao from Barclays set a price target of 176.0 for FUTU.
$FUTU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUTU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FUTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.95.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025
- Emma Xu from B of A Securities set a target price of $143.9 on 06/11/2025
- Charles Zhou from UBS set a target price of $136.0 on 03/17/2025
- Katherine Lei from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 03/14/2025
$FUTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $FUTU stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 3,189,189 shares (+285.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $326,413,494
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,007,304 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,097,564
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD added 963,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,651,378
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 888,760 shares (+883.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,964,586
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 850,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,069,145
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 754,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,171,900
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 732,443 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,965,541
