New Analyst Forecast: $FUTU Given $176.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUTU. Jiong Shao from Barclays set a price target of 176.0 for FUTU.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FUTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FUTU forecast page.

$FUTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUTU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FUTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.95.

Here are some recent targets:

Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Emma Xu from B of A Securities set a target price of $143.9 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Charles Zhou from UBS set a target price of $136.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Katherine Lei from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 03/14/2025

$FUTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $FUTU stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.