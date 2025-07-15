New Analyst Forecast: $FURY Given $1.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FURY. Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 1.4 for FURY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FURY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FURY forecast page.
$FURY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $FURY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPROTT INC. removed 855,000 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $337,725
- ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 339,000 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,905
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 161,436 shares (+508.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,767
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 117,422 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,381
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 50,714 shares (-71.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,032
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 22,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,699
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 11,018 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,352
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.