FUN

New Analyst Forecast: $FUN Given $43.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUN. Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a price target of 43.0 for FUN.

$FUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $43.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $36.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Arpine Kocharyan from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025
  • James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 05/06/2025

$FUN Insider Trading Activity

$FUN insiders have traded $FUN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHELLE M FRYMIRE sold 5,929 shares for an estimated $224,649
  • MONICA SAULS (Chief HR Officer) sold 1,161 shares for an estimated $43,920

$FUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FUN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

