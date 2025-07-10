New Analyst Forecast: $FUN Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUN. James Hardiman from Citigroup set a price target of 37.0 for FUN.

$FUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 04/17/2025

$FUN Insider Trading Activity

$FUN insiders have traded $FUN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE M FRYMIRE sold 5,929 shares for an estimated $224,649

MONICA SAULS (Chief HR Officer) sold 1,161 shares for an estimated $43,920

$FUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FUN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL INVESTMENT ADVISORY, INC. added 1,270 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,300

S.A. MASON LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.