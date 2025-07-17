New Analyst Forecast: $FULT Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FULT. Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a price target of 20.0 for FULT.

$FULT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FULT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FULT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $20.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 04/17/2025

$FULT Insider Trading Activity

$FULT insiders have traded $FULT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA M SNYDER (President) sold 13,322 shares for an estimated $275,634

ATUL MALHOTRA (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 1,100 shares for an estimated $20,461

$FULT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $FULT stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

