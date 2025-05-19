New Analyst Forecast: $FULC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FULC.

$FULC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FULC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$FULC Insider Trading Activity

$FULC insiders have traded $FULC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG TOURANGEAU (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 498 shares for an estimated $2,519

$FULC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $FULC stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.