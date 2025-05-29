New Analyst Forecast: $FULC Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FULC. Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a price target of 9.0 for FULC.

$FULC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FULC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FULC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $12.0 on 05/23/2025

$FULC Insider Trading Activity

$FULC insiders have traded $FULC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG TOURANGEAU (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 498 shares for an estimated $2,519

$FULC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $FULC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

