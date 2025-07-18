New Analyst Forecast: $FUFU Given $7.31 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUFU. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 7.31 for FUFU.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FUFU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FUFU forecast page.
$FUFU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUFU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FUFU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $7.31 on 07/18/2025
- Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $5.5 on 06/18/2025
- Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 06/06/2025
$FUFU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FUFU stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 498,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,610,129
- VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC added 197,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,595
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 55,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,388
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 48,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,881
- UBS GROUP AG added 39,162 shares (+771.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,361
- WINTON GROUP LTD added 31,215 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,964
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 20,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,890
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.