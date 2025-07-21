New Analyst Forecast: $FTS Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTS. Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a price target of 70.0 for FTS.

$FTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $70.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 John Mould from TD Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $70.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $67.0 on 02/13/2025

$FTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $FTS stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

