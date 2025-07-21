New Analyst Forecast: $FTS Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTS. Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a price target of 70.0 for FTS.
$FTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $70.0 on 07/21/2025
- John Mould from TD Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/27/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 05/08/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $70.0 on 05/08/2025
- Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 05/08/2025
- Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 03/21/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $67.0 on 02/13/2025
$FTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $FTS stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD removed 3,307,200 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,742,176
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,503,531 shares (+218.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,110,942
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,905,335 shares (+99.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,845,169
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 1,683,377 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,728,323
- FIL LTD added 1,452,073 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,185,487
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 1,432,349 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,286,467
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 1,204,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,881,145
