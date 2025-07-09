New Analyst Forecast: $FTRE Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTRE. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $FTRE.

$FTRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTRE forecast page.

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $8.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $47,682 .

. MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,033 shares for an estimated $47,400 .

. JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,198 shares for an estimated $18,904.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.